Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Property Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.
Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
