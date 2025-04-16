ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.28 and last traded at $142.66, with a volume of 375465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.79.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $7,841,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

