Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.85.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

