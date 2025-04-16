PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. The company is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.
