Q1 Earnings Estimate for Funko Issued By DA Davidson

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Funko Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Funko has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 1,541.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Funko news, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $132,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,010.48. This represents a 41.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,959 shares of company stock valued at $227,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.