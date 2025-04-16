Q1 Earnings Forecast for Immunic Issued By HC Wainwright

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunic in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Immunic Stock Performance

IMUX stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Immunic has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 479,846 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

