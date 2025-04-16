Q1 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.38 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $512.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.42 and a 200 day moving average of $492.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $382.04 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.