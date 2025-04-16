Q1 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Decreased by Cormark

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst S. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SGM opened at C$0.01 on Monday. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

