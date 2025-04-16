Q2 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines Boosted by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

