QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.58 and last traded at $136.15. Approximately 1,276,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,842,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after acquiring an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

