Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSE:E

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on E. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Fundamental Research set a C$2.30 price objective on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Enterprise Group Price Performance

Enterprise Group stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$100.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00.

About Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.