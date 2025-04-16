Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Enerflex by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.