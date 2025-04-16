Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 618,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 380,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 44,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,337 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 223,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

