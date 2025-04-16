Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $42.44 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 279,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,440,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,686,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after acquiring an additional 709,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,091,000 after acquiring an additional 706,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,879,000 after purchasing an additional 188,688 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.
Boot Barn Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of BOOT opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
