Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 339,536 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDACORP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after buying an additional 429,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 3,692.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

