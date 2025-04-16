Raymond James Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 83,601,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,399,585. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.