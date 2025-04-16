Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,703. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

