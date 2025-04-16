Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hess (HES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) recently:

4/16/2025 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $164.00 to $146.58. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2025 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hess Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hess stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,147. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $142.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hess

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hess by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,767,000 after purchasing an additional 208,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $23,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

