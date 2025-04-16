Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after buying an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,993,000 after buying an additional 1,420,106 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

