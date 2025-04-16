Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.30. 101,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,061,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

