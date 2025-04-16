Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Playtika by 7,917.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Playtika by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,716 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 49,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Playtika Stock Up 1.0 %

PLTK stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

