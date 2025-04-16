Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.72 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 684.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 83.05%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

