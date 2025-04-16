Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.90 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of State Street by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 254,510 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

STT stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

