Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,536 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 651,492 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,047,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

