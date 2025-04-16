Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in J.Jill by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

