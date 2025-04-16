Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $12.80 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Cognex by 1,686.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Down 1.8 %

Cognex stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

