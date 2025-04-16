Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

NBN stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $717.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

