Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cboe Global Markets stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 927,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,677. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $234.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.20.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

