Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Marathon Petroleum stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE MPC traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $126.26. 706,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,064. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $207.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 7,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

