Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Axon Enterprise stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $482,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

