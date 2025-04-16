Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Dollar General stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

