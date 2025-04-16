Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Highwoods Properties stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

