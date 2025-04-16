Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Weyerhaeuser stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 574,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

