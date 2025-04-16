Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Analog Devices stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.73.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

