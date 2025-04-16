Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Autodesk stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $265.34 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.64.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

