Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in AppLovin stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $15.66 on Wednesday, hitting $229.81. 7,291,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,021. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in AppLovin by 146.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 15.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AppLovin by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 153,248 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

