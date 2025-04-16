Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 277.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 50,589 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

