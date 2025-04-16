Rep. Jefferson Shreve Unloads Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vishay Intertechnology stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,400. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 117,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

