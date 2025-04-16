Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 20,597 shares.The stock last traded at $62.56 and had previously closed at $60.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $203,381.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $285,805.26. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,931,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

