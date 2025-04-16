RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

RESAAS Services Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.12.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.