RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
RESAAS Services Stock Down 3.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.12.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
