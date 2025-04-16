Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

