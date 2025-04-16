Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

