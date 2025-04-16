Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.4% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

