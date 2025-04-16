Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,690,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,315,000 after purchasing an additional 244,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $136.18 and a 12 month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.