Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%.
Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance
Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 3,268,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,271. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.
Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
