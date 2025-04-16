RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 24,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 23,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.