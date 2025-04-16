ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 15,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 23,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

