Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,888 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,012.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,528 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

