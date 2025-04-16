Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.97 Million Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 289,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 183,516 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

