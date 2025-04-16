Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

